McKeithen’s True Value Starts Second Year Strong

As 2020 starts, McKeithen’s True Value is entering into their second year in Statesboro. With each new month, their business continues to grow with more and more regular customers choosing McKeithen’s for hardware and more. Since the store opened in October of 2018, the McKeithen family has worked to expand the store’s services to better meet their customers’ needs year round.

McKeithen’s has an extensive lawn maintenance department featuring Stihl® trimmers and saws and Gravely® Zero-Turn mowers. “We are an authorized dealer for these brands,” owner Tom McKeithen explains, “That means we can handle warranty claims, maintenance and repair work.” This makes McKeithen’s the best option for everything you need to be ready for Spring’s imminent return.

If you have a small engine in need of service and repair, look no further than McKeithen’s. From lawnmowers to air compressors and beyond, their friendly knowledgeable staff can get your equipment running smoothly. McKeithen’s also offers chainsaw chain and tool sharpening, propane gas exchange, and custom paint matching and mixing.

Are you in need of a new electronic key or fob for your vehicle? They offer cutting and programming electronic keys and key fobs for automobiles. And with prices starting as low as $49, there’s no need to hassle with the dealership or pay dealership prices. You can even visit your Statesboro True Value for screen repair.

The McKeithens are also excited to announce their newest offering - expanding into the commercial/industrial supply marketplace with the introduction of McKeithen Supply. McKeithen Supply is the wholesale channel where commercial, industrial, academic, and government customers can receive quotes on over 20,000 items. The company is offering competitive wholesale-level prices for maintenance, repair and operating supplies comparable to Grainger, HDSupply and other suppliers. While available nationwide through http://mckeithensupply.com, McKeithen Supply is focusing on Bulloch County in order to provide the service and attention that is the hallmark of McKeithen Hardware. McKeithen Supply, only in operation for 2 months, is already supplying Statesboro and Bulloch County hotels, apartments, government agencies and manufacturers.

All of this makes it easy to see why McKeithen’s True Value has established itself in Statesboro and the surrounding counties as the only choice for hardware and more. Visit their website, http://ww3.truevalue.com/mckeithen/Home.aspx to learn more about their services and for information about the Bargains of the Month and other specials.