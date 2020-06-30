McKeithen’s True Value Hardware: A Destination for Paint

For many people, the first thought of McKeithen’s True Value Hardware may be lawn equipment, plumbing supplies, or nuts and bolts.

One of the hidden secrets of McKeithen’s is the materials and expertise to help you with your painting projects. McKeithen’s has an extensive paint section, featuring the EasyCare® brand paint line. EasyCare® is made in True Value’s own paint manufacturing facility. It is a durable and high-quality paint with good coverage, easy to spread with brush, roller or sprayer.

In addition to the EasyCare line McKeithen’s features Zinsser® and Kilz® primers, as well as the Cabot® line of deck stains. McKeithen’s carries all the supplies you will need to complete your project, include rollers, brushes, sprayers, tape, and drop cloths.

Every successful project begins with selecting the right product for the job at hand. If you have tricky situations you may want to consult Joe Douglas, Paint Manager for McKeithen’s. Joe has years of experience in the paint field, and he can help you select exactly the right product for the job. Joe is available to support you every Saturday and Sunday at McKeithen’s.

Of course, the well-trained staff is available all week long to help you select the right materials for the job. They can mix from an extensive variety of stock colors, or can custom blend to the color of your choice using the electronic ColorDesigner software.

If you’re going to do the job, do it right. A good first step is a stop at McKeithen’s.