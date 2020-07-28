McKeithen’s True Value: Giving Back

At McKeithen’s True Value, one of the foundational principles of the company is giving back and supporting the community that supports their business. McKeithen’s is incredibly grateful to be a part of this community. Statesboro and Bulloch County have felt that in many ways from their outstanding customer service to their exceptional products and beyond. One of the key ways that the McKeithen’s and their staff have shown their appreciation for their community is through giving back in big and small ways. That appreciation is expressed in two primary ways of giving back: direct support of local organizations and Giving through the True Value Foundation.

Local organizations including the Bulloch County Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, Fostering Bulloch / 7 Mile Farm, Christian Social Ministries, Georgia Police K9 Foundation, VFW Post 10825, and local schools have benefited from the support of McKeithen’s generosity with gifts including cash donations, donation of goods and discounted or free products.

As a company, True Value Hardware has established the True Value Foundation (TVF) which is a 501c3 charitable foundation. TVF allows local True Value stores to give back to the communities they serve through charitable contributions and gifts in kind. The TVF was established as a means to help underserved youth in those communities. Programs like the Boys and Girls Club, Paint a Brighter Future, and Habitat for Humanity, which help improve the lives or underserved children, are the beneficiaries of those gifts.

The True Value Foundation has two major giving initiatives annually. “Painting A Brighter Future” is a program that allows recipients to receive approximately $1,000 worth of paint and supplies for the projects of their choice. Local organizations that have benefited from this program include Fostering Bulloch, Bulloch County Boys and Girls Club, and local schools. The second, “Youth Matching Gifts Program,” doubles or triples McKeithen’s True Value Hardware monetary gifts to local organizations. Recipients have included Fostering Bulloch and Bulloch County Boys and Girls Club.

Whether serving their community through these programs or simply greeting a customer with a smile, McKeithen’s True Value Hardware is working hard to give back to this community in big and small ways every day.

To find out more about the True Value Foundation, you can visit truevaluecompany.com and follow the “About Us” link for an overview. If you’d like to find our more about how McKeithen’s is serving our community through contributions to local organizations and through great products and service, visit them on social media or stop by your neighborhood True Value, McKeithen’s True Value Hardware.