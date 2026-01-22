McKeithen’s Hardware is here for you in all kinds of weather

It has been a cold winter, but we are seeing patches of warm, wet weather. That means the weeds are starting to pop. February is a great time to take care of a few maintenance tasks and start preparing for spring.

Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

· Trees and shrubs: Prune back dead shrubs and trees. Make sure your lopper is good and sharp. If it’s time to replace, try the Fiskars® loppers for $24.99. If you need something heavier, check out our line of STIHL® chainsaws. The Stihl MSA series chainsaws are light and perfect for pruning small limbs, and we have a good selection of gas saws for heavier stuff.

· Lawns: A little attention to your lawn now will ensure a healthy lawn all year. If you typically have weeds throughout the lawn, you might try a pre-emergent weed killer. This should only be applied when soil temperature is below 70 degrees. This will prevent germination of the weed seeds. Be sure to clear out leaves and debris to make sure the treatment gets down into the soil. After the lawn starts to green up in another month or so, an application of weed and feed will kill any growing weeds and help green up your yard for spring.

By the way — if you are at all considering a zero-turn mower, NOW is the time to buy. We have last year's models at DEEP DISCOUNTS. We guarantee the lowest price you'll see anywhere around. Get STIHL® quality at a low price while you can.

· Beds: Now is a great time to clean the beds of leaves and debris. When you’re ready to plant, come see us for a wide variety of plant-specific fertilizers, mulch and garden tools. Preen® weed preventer is an effective pre-emergent weed killer that will keep your beds clear of weeds for up to ​six months. A natural version made with corn gluten is safe to use in your vegetable garden.

· Bird feeders: Make sure they are clear of old seed, which may clog feeders as it warms up. Check out our extensive collection, and pick up a bag of seed while you’re at it.

· Gutters: We have had a wet winter, and your gutters may be clogged with leaves. If left unattended, the overflow will result in water damage to the roof, soffits and foundation. Now is a great time to clean those gutters. If repair is needed, come see us for the pieces and parts you need.

