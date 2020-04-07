McKeithen's: A Favorite Store; Stihl: A Favorite Brand

In the 18 months since McKeithen’s True Value Hardware opened in Statesboro, the store has become a favorite among homeowners. With everything homeowners need to keep their home repairs under wraps, it’s easy to see why. Likewise, Statesboro’s True Value store has also developed a strong following among local lawncare and landscape-maintenance professionals. This is due, in large part, to the extensive line of Stihl® outdoor power equipment sold and serviced by the McKeithen Hardware team.

Stihl® equipment has long been favored by the pros because of its exceptional power and durability. “On a weekly basis, we have units with thousands of hours of use brought in for service,” says owner Thomas McKeithen. Additionally, recent innovations in the Stihl line have also made it a favorite among homeowners. The Stihl “C” designated models include convenience features such as easier starting and quick adjustments, making them an excellent choice for homeowners looking to simplify their lawn maintenance routine or lawn care professionals looking for great machines with excellent maintenance and service packages.

A significant innovation in recent years has been the ever-growing line of battery-powered equipment. The Stihl®battery line offers the same high-quality and durability in a lightweight and convenient line of trimmers, edgers, blowers, chainsaws and hedge-trimmers with the convenience of battery power.

Whether you are a homeowner or a lawn care pro, the McKeithen Hardware team invites you to come see the entire lawncare and landscape maintenance line. Feel free to check out our websitehttps://ww3.truevalue.com/mckeithen/Home.aspx to check out our extensive selection. From power tools to pet supplies and hardware to holiday decor, see why McKeithen’s is becoming Statesboro’s most trusted name in hardware.