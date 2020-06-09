A letter from the owners of McKeithen's True Value Hardware

Since we opened McKeithen’s True Value Hardware in October 2018, we have felt and appreciated the support of the citizens of Statesboro, Bulloch County, and surrounding areas.

From the first day on we heard, and still hear, many comments of support such as “We’re rooting for you,” “I’m glad you’re here” and “Hang in there – it takes a while in Statesboro.” Our customers have become our friends, something truly wonderful in any line of work.

In these difficult times we so appreciate the community in which we live, work, worship and play. Statesboro has its warts like any community, but It is so gratifying to see friends, neighbors and strangers reaching out to help others around them. It is wonderful to see open, honest and constructive dialog between those with differing opinions. It is great to see a police department that is engaged and responsive to the community. It is amazing to see businesses and individuals reaching out and supporting each other. We are truly “Statesboro Strong.”

We have felt the love and will continue to pay it forward through our support of other local businesses, charities and community organizations. It is impossible to accommodate every request that comes our way – but we will continue our support for Fostering Bulloch, Bulloch Co. Parks and Recreation, Georgia Police K9 Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10825, and Bulloch County Schools.

Thank you to all who have supported us in this first year and a half of business. The McKeithen family looks forward to many years of serving you.

Sincerely,

Tom and Thomas McKeithen and family