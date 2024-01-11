Keep your HVAC warranty valid

Your HVAC system is a major investment, so you want to be certain it’s backed by a comprehensive warranty. With strong coverage, you’ll be protected from having to pay significant material and labor fees when your equipment experiences issues. Keep in mind that manufacturers usually have terms to keep your warranty valid. How you use and maintain your HVAC system can affect the validity of your coverage.

Did you know?

• Most warranties require that you schedule maintenance once a year. This annual tune-up helps keep the system in prime condition and gives your service technician a chance to inspect the unit for any developing signs of trouble. If you neglect your regular maintenance calls, you may find that your warranty is no longer valid.

• All repairs and tune-ups must be handled by a licensed HVAC service technician when your product is under warranty. This means that you cannot attempt any DIY repairs. The only maintenance task that you should handle yourself is a routine filter change.

With these important tips in mind, you’ll keep your HVAC warranty active through the duration of its coverage.

Established in 2016, Peach State Air Conditioning & Refrigeration specializes in both residential and light commercial heating and air conditioning services including installation, maintenance and repair. Certified technicians are on call around the clock and typically respond within an hour — not hours or even days later — with fully stocked service vehicles carrying 90% of the parts most often needed for repairs.

If you have questions about how to handle a repair while your system is under warranty, or to schedule your system’s yearly tune-up, contact Peach State Air Conditioning, located at 1500 Red Fern Lane in Statesboro, by calling (912) 489-1585, emailing peachstateac@gmail.com, or visiting peachstateac.com.