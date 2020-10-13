Join McKeithen's True Value Hardware for a 2-Year Anniversary Celebration!

Come help us celebrate two years in business with our 2nd Anniversary Sale, Friday October 16th through Sunday October 19th. On Saturday we will have product demonstrations, a food truck, fire safety demonstrations, chainsaw carving, a 20% off storewide bucket sale, and a sidewalk sale with rock-bottom pricing on clearance items. All bucket sales will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County. It’s a great time to stock up on items you’ll need for fall home and lawn maintenance.

Fall is in the air and it’s time to catch up on some routine home and lawn maintenance. While the grass around Bulloch County is still green, it will soon go dormant and turn brown with cooler temperatures. But even a brown lawn needs some nourishment. Now is a good time to apply winter fertilizer to help nourish roots over the winter and have a healthy start in the spring. Keep your lawn free of leaves by raking or mulching the leaves with your mower.

Once the leaves start to fall, gutters and downspouts can quickly get clogged with leaves and debris. Check and clean them as needed.Trim any low hanging branches near the house, and trim overgrown shrubs. Rake mulch that may have piled up against the house. It is a haven for bugs and other critters.

Inside, be sure to check and change your heating/air filters at least monthly. A clogged filter will wear down your heating and air system faster. Use a quality filter with a higher MERV rating to capture allergens and pathogens that are airborne. Check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. They tend to die in the middle of the night. With cooler weather and lower humidity you can also do a little touch-up painting inside the house.

The crew at McKeithen’s True Value is ready to help you with all your home, lawn and garden needs. Join us October 16-19th and score some great deals!



