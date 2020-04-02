J & R Monument Sales: Serving Families in the Hardest Times

For nearly 40 years J & R Monument Sales has been serving the people of Evans, Bulloch, and surrounding counties during the hardest times. When we lose a loved one, we search for ways to memorialize the life they lived and owner Reagan Donaldson and his staff know how important it is to celebrate the memory of loved one just the right way. With locations in Statesboro and Claxton, they offer a variety of stones in various colors and can personalize monuments to reflect your loved one perfectly.

Statesboro manager James Harris has years of experience and is ready with a wealth of information for you to make the best decision. Whether you choose granite or marble, there are a wide variety of colors to choose from, and he can help you decide which best honors the memory of your loved one.

Many wait until a loved one has passed to make these choices, but some are taking the weight of that decision off of grieving loved ones. You don’t have to wait. Planning ahead can help save your family and friends hours of difficult decisions during a heart wrenching period. While planning your service and outlining by our last will and testament, you can plan ahead for your monument, as well, lifting the burden of those decisions off of grieving relatives.

Whether you are making arrangements for your own memorial or choosing the best way to honor a loved one, let J & R Monument help you find the perfect tribute. Call them today at (912) 764-9043 or visit James Harris at their Northside Drive location, right across from Dairy Queen. J & R Monuments is honored to serve you in the most difficult times.