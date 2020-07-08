It's Time for a Summer Tire Check at Cotton's Tire

Summer just started and temperatures are on the rise. It’s a safe bet your tires are feeling the heat.

As the mercury climbs, tire pressure can fluctuate dramatically, and the hot asphalt can take a heavy toll on your tires. Your air conditioning is running on max, and, just like you, your engine is fighting the heat daily, even if we’re staying close to home this summer.

This kind of wear on a car or truck can take its toll vehicle in record time if it’s not regularly maintained. Make sure your vehicle is handling the heat with a visit to Cotton’s Tire. Locations in Statesboro and Sylvania and a full range of services make Cotton’s Tire the natural choice for your automotive care needs.

It’s time for a summer maintenance check on your vehicle to be sure your tires and engine are handling the heat and taking summer in stride.

Many newer models will let you know when something is very wrong, but a midsummer check up can mean the difference between a smooth trip and a healthy vehicle or summer fun dampened with costly repair bills.

Visit Cotton’s Tire for the best service and prices on your car’s summer health. As always, Cotton's customers are their top priority with extra safety measures being taken to keep our clients and staff safe while they care for your vehicle.

From diagnostics to oil changes and alignment to audio installation, owner Mike Price and the friendly staff and technicians at both locations work hard to make sure you're ready for the road. Call the folks at Cotton’s Tire in Statesboro at (912) 764-8473 and Sylvania at (912) 564-2233, or visit their website, www.cottonstire.com for more information on how you can keep your vehicle happy and healthy this summer.