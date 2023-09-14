Hurricane Warning from McKeithen's Hardware

Hurricane warning!

Hurricane Idalia has come and gone, and I feel like we dodged a bullet. Fortunately, aside from a few washed-out roads and some limbs down, we fared well in Bulloch County.

As is always the case with hurricanes, we had a big run on chainsaws and generators, which sold out quickly. Unfortunately, we have about two more months of hurricane season, with more storms on the way. Take time now to research your needs for these items. Stihl has a great deal on the MS250 chainsaw with 18” bar – perfect for the homeowner.

Here are some essential supplies and preparations you might want to nail down (pun intended):

Chainsaw – If you have lots of trees around your house, a chainsaw will help you clear out and clean up after the storm. They are usually in short supply immediately following the storm – but we have a good supply right now. We have the MS250 with 18-inch bar priced at $349.99; that’s a $50 savings off the regular price. And remember, if we sell it, we service it.

– If you have lots of trees around your house, a chainsaw will help you clear out and clean up after the storm. They are usually in short supply immediately following the storm – but we have a good supply right now. We have the MS250 with 18-inch bar priced at $349.99; that’s a $50 savings off the regular price. And remember, if we sell it, we service it. Generator – If you lose power for any length of time, you will be very glad that you spent the money for a generator. If you don’t need it this year, you will very likely use it in the near future; hurricanes (and other storms) are not going away anytime soon. We highly recommend having a qualified electrician install a transfer switch, which connects the generator to your electrical panel or outside service box. This will avoid the need for extension cords running through the house, a safety hazard. The Generac Powermate 4500 will power lights and refrigerators, currently priced at $589.

– If you lose power for any length of time, you will be very glad that you spent the money for a generator. If you don’t need it this year, you will very likely use it in the near future; hurricanes (and other storms) are not going away anytime soon. We highly recommend having a qualified electrician install a transfer switch, which connects the generator to your electrical panel or outside service box. This will avoid the need for extension cords running through the house, a safety hazard. The Generac Powermate 4500 will power lights and refrigerators, currently priced at $589. Water – Ahead of an oncoming storm, fill your bathtub(s) so that you’ll have water to flush toilets in the event that you lose access to running water. Don’t forget a bucket to transfer the water to the toilet tank. Consider a 5-gallon jug or two dedicated for drinking water.

– Ahead of an oncoming storm, fill your bathtub(s) so that you’ll have water to flush toilets in the event that you lose access to running water. Don’t forget a bucket to transfer the water to the toilet tank. Consider a 5-gallon jug or two dedicated for drinking water. Tarps – We often face storms with the potential to bring a good amount of wind and rain, so a tarp or two can prevent further damage if a leak occurs. Make sure you have fasteners on hand to secure them – either nails, screws or line. All our tarps have grommets for securing them down.

– We often face storms with the potential to bring a good amount of wind and rain, so a tarp or two can prevent further damage if a leak occurs. Make sure you have fasteners on hand to secure them – either nails, screws or line. All our tarps have grommets for securing them down. Ropes and straps – Be sure to secure items outside the house. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down. Every big storm we have features trampolines taking flight in our neighborhood. Strapping furniture and other outside items together will help to keep them on the ground.

– Be sure to secure items outside the house. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down. Every big storm we have features trampolines taking flight in our neighborhood. Strapping furniture and other outside items together will help to keep them on the ground. Flashlights – Even if you have a generator, you may have to connect it in the dark. Be sure to have working flashlights with extra fresh batteries.

– Even if you have a generator, you may have to connect it in the dark. Be sure to have working flashlights with extra fresh batteries. Manual can opener – If you don’t have a generator, be sure you have a manual can opener. All that backup food does you no good if you can’t get it out of the can.

– If you don’t have a generator, be sure you have a manual can opener. All that backup food does you no good if you can’t get it out of the can. Propane or charcoal – Make sure you are stocked up for grilling. If you don’t have a generator, you may need to cook up that meat in the freezer before it spoils. We carry propane canisters and bulk propane to fill your tank.

– Make sure you are stocked up for grilling. If you don’t have a generator, you may need to cook up that meat in the freezer before it spoils. We carry propane canisters and bulk propane to fill your tank. Extra gas – If you have a generator, make sure you have extra gas on hand. If you need to evacuate, you may find gas stations closed along the way.

While we all hope and pray for an uneventful hurricane season, we need to be prepared in the event that a storm comes our way. Stay safe, and God bless.