Labor Day is now behind us, but it is worthy to take a moment to reflect on the origins of this national holiday, and why we take time to celebrate it. It’s more than just parades, cookouts, and the end of summer. The first Labor Day holiday was organized by labor unions and celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City. On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.

Labor Day is a celebration of our nation’s workforce, the men and women that provide the work that drives the powerful engine of the U.S. economy. American labor has raised the nation’s standard of living and contributed to the greatest production the world has ever known. And the labor movement has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy. It is appropriate, therefore, that the nation pays tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation's strength, freedom, and leadership – the American worker.

Here is Bulloch County we are blessed to have a diverse economy that is based on agriculture, education, manufacturing and retail and service sectors. Every day in our store we see people buying equipment and supplies for the job or picking up items for the home. Either way – it is a pleasure to serve these great and hardworking folks. So from our workplace to yours, thank you and Happy Labor Day!

“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity.” —Martin Luther King Jr.

Tom