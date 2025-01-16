Godspeed, Juliet and Athens!

Our long-time friend and manager Juliet Muldrew, along with our beloved Athens, will be leaving us soon to finish out her college career. Juliet joined the McKeithen's Hardware team in 2019 and quickly worked her way up to manager. She has been a driving force in the success of our store, and we wish her and Athens the very best! Stop by the store and say hello before they leave us at the end of January.

Fight the freeze!

It will be a little warmer this weekend — but don't be fooled! Temps next week will be back in the 20s, so make sure you are prepared.

We have everything you need to beat the cold:

Electrical heat tape/wrap for pipes

Pipe insulation

Landscape wrap — we have large 4x4x4-foot wraps

Generators

Propane tank fill-ups and/or spare tanks

Propane and electrical space heaters

While you're in the store, don't forget about our ongoing Stihl and Milwaukee sales. Great prices through the end of January!