Give your vehicle some extra attention during National Car Care Month

Spring cleaning season has arrived — and that doesn’t just apply to your home! The Car Care Council has designated April as National Car Care Month, intended to bring attention to the importance of regular preventative car maintenance. Basic maintenance can go a long way toward improving the safety and dependability of your vehicle and avoiding costly repairs down the road.

This month, get your vehicle ready for those upcoming summer road trips and address any issues that may have developed over the harsh winter season with these tips from the Car Care Council:

· REPLACE THE TIRES: Check the pressure of all tires, including the spare, at least once a month, and examine the tread for uneven or irregular wear and cuts or damage along the sidewalls. Any tires with significant wear or damage should be replaced. It’s also helpful to have your vehicle’s alignment checked at least once a year to reduce tire wear and improve fuel economy and handling.

· CHANGE THE OIL: Oil should be checked at every fill-up and changed according to the recommendations found in the owner’s manual, commonly every 5,000–7,000 miles.

· CHECK THE BRAKES: Have your vehicle’s brake system thoroughly examined every year, and confirm that the brake linings, rotors and drums are inspected at each oil change.

· FLUIDS AND FILTERS: Brake, transmission, power steering, coolant and windshield washer fluids should be checked and refilled regularly, and your car’s filters, including those for the transmission, fuel system and interior ventilation, need regular inspection and replacement.

· KEEP COOL: Have the car’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system inspected to ensure you stay cool in the warmer days ahead.

· LIGHTS AND WIPERS: Make sure all exterior and interior lights are working, and have any blown bulbs replaced, both for your safety and to avoid getting a ticket! Also replace your windshield wiper blades every six months, especially as we enter the rainy spring season, or when they begin to crack, tear or streak.

· SCHEDULE A TUNE-UP: Use National Car Care Month as an opportunity to schedule a routine visit to your mechanic and take care of any preventative maintenance before major problems can occur.

For nearly four decades, drivers in Statesboro and Sylvania have trusted Cottons Tire for all of their preventative maintenance needs. If you are due for a service or repair, schedule an appointment today.

We are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with drop boxes for after hours. Need towing? No problem. You can reach us in Statesboro, at 245 N. Main St., at 912.764.8473, or in Sylvania, at 313 W. Ogeechee St., at 912.564.2233.