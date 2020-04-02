Cotton’s Tire: Service with a Personal Touch

In a world where technology and computers are taking over, a personal touch can seem like a thing of the past. Everything from phone calls to buying groceries have us talking to computers.

When Mike Price and his family started Cotton’s Tire, they knew that making the best choice for your vehicle shouldn’t be that way. When you walk in to one of their locations, you can rest assured you’ll be greeted with a smile from Susan, Pam, Bryan or Elias.

Whether you visit their Statesboro or Sylvania store, you will find experts who are ready to help you make the best decision for your vehicle. The folks at Cotton’s understand that you need the best service at the best possible price, and that is always their goal.

Having your car serviced doesn’t have to be stressful. While you wait, Cotton’s customers can relax in a clean, comfortable, family friendly atmosphere with bottled water, coffee, and cookies. There are iPads and video games to keep the kids entertained and WiFi so you can work or stream your favorite music or movies while you wait.

All of this is in addition to the peace of mind that comes from knowing your care is being cared for by highly trained techs that handle everything from oil changes to alignments, and tires and brakes to computer diagnostics.

“Our job,” says Price, “is fixing cars and trucks, but our business is serving people.”

He adds that their hope is folks will be pleasantly surprised by their experience.

Currently, customers who leave a review on their Facebook page can receive $5 off their next visit. For more information about this special discount or to schedule your vehicle maintenance, you can visit their Facebook page or their website, cottonstire.com and experience car care with a personal touch.