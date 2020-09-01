Cotton’s Tire: A different, better experience for customers

More than 30 years ago, Mike and Marcia Price purchased Cotton's Tire in Sylvania. Their goal was to offer a different, better experience for their customers. They knew that if they treated every customer like family, their business would be a success.

"Doing right for every customer, every time was more important than profit to us," Mike Price said. "We know there are lots of ways that we could take advantage of our customers if we become focused solely on profit."

Instead, they chose to build their business one customer at a time by treating them fairly with integrity and respect. Price and his team knew that this level of care for the customer was sorely missing in the industry, and they made it their mission to exceed every expectation.

More than three decades later, this guiding principle of making the customer the priority and treating every customer as a member of their own family has been the key to their success.

It's a formula that the Prices brought to Statesboro when they opened their second location. The demand for their level of customer satisfaction and commitment was an instant success. Through upgrades, improvements and an ever-growing base of committed customers, they have continued to show the same dedication to quality service and pricing. Their aim is to ensure that every customer will get the best deal possible every time they enter their store.

In addition to great deals on new and used tires, Statesboro Cotton’s Tire also offers full service car repair, 24-hour towing and financing.

"The real key to our success are the team members who share our vision in taking care of customers in every way possible," Mike Price said. "Some of these folks have been with us for decades. We are only as good as our employees and I think we have assembled the best team of professionals possible."

In Sylvania, you will get all the services offered in Statesboro, including complete car repair, new and used tire sales, 24-hour towing and financing. The Sylvania location also offers a wide variety of customizations for your V From dual exhaust, custom wheels and tires, custom suspension to diagnostic and BG Fluid exchanges, Cotton’s Tire can handle it.

Let Cotton’s Tire exceed your expectations for all of your automotive repair needs today. You will be glad you did! They are located at 245 North Main Street in downtown Statesboro (912) 764-8473 or 313 West Ogeechee Street in downtown Sylvania (912) 564-2233.

