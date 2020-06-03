Congratulations Graduates from the Orchid Family!

As summer officially begins, Lan Doan and the staff at Orchid Asian Restaurant would like to take this time to offer a word of congratulations to all of our 2020 graduates. Doan acknowledges that, after working so hard for so long, the high school and college graduates of 2020 have faced so many significant challenges this year.

"However,” she encourages “becoming resilient to change and managing to successfully graduate on time is an outstanding achievement for these special students.”

Even beyond closing the year in quarantine facing a global pandemic, SHS students have had even more challenges with multiple threats to the school earlier in the year disrupting several days of academics.

Over the last few years, Georgia Southern and its students have been the center of a few cultural battles as well as tensions surrounding the unification of Southern with Armstrong in Savannah. All in all, this graduating class has faced a wealth of challenges that surpass those of many of their predecessors.

Doan continues, “I want to personally congratulate several of the Orchid family members for completing this wonderful chapter of their lives: Adam Redman (GSU), Roseanna Holloway (SHS), CJ Simmons (SHS), Robert Kasper (TCS), Noah Mirabile (TCS) and Aaron Gay (SEB). You all have worked so hard to get there, and your achievement during this unprecedented time is tremendous.”

As a community, we join with Ms. Doan and her staff in saying “Congratulations, Graduates.We are all very proud of you.”