Celebrate National Seafood Month at Orchid

This October, celebrate National Seafood Month with a trip — or two or three — to Orchid Asian Restaurant. Regularly voted by locals as the best spot to enjoy Asian cuisine, Orchid offers a variety of authentic dishes featuring seafood, from eel, octopus and squid to shrimp, scallops, crab and fish, including tuna, salmon, yellow tail and mackerel.

Packed full of essential nutrients, seafood is rich in protein and a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals — and if you’re interested in adding more into your diet, look no further than the menu at Orchid.

Loved for its sushi, Orchid offers both Maki rolls, available in raw and cooked varieties, and Nigiri sushi, with two pieces per order. For those with a bigger appetite, there are a variety of sushi combination platters, including the Sashimi Deluxe, featuring 16 pieces of sashimi — thin slices of raw fish — and your choice of a California Roll (with crab and avocado) or Tuna Roll (regular or spicy).

For tuna lovers, the Hot Night Roll is a must-try, featuring shrimp tempura, cucumber and spicy tuna. Or, make it your protein of choice in Orchid’s Pineapple Rice, served inside of a freshly cored pineapple.

Hibachi-style seafood options include tuna, squid, shrimp, scallops and lobster, and all are served with white or fried rice, sauteed vegetables, and your choice of soup or salad.

A selection of cold beer, wine and sake perfectly pair with each dish, and refreshing dessert options include green tea ice cream or cheesecake and Mochi ice cream.

Located at 1525 Fair Road in Statesboro, Orchid Asian Restaurant is open Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m., and Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

For more information, find Orchid on Facebook or call (912) 243-9101.