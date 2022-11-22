Celebrate the holiday season with Orchid

The holidays are officially here, with them has arrived some very chilly autumn weather.

For a wide selection of savory dishes to warm you from the inside out, visit Orchid Asian Restaurant as you prepare for all the season’s festivities. Regularly voted by locals as the best spot to enjoy Asian cuisine, Orchid offers an expansive menu of authentic Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese cuisine, with dishes to cure every craving, from hibachi meals and noodle bowls to endless kinds of sushi.

Stay toasty while you’re out shopping for groceries and gifts with a warm bowl of soup, like Orchid’s Traditional Vietnamese Pho. Featuring broth, noodles and your choice of protein, combined with a variety of vegetables, herbs and other toppings, this longtime customer favorite is a hearty, satisfying bowl of flavorful goodness.

Whether you’re celebrating with friends, hosting an office party or simply grabbing a bite on your lunch break, Orchid owner Lan Doan and her staff are ready to greet you with a smile and their exceptional service throughout the holiday season and into the new year.

“I'm very thankful for my Orchid staff members,” Lan said. “They have been working very hard at the restaurant, while at the same time juggling school and supporting their families.”

She’s also grateful for such devoted customers who have supported the restaurant throughout the years, and she looks forward to celebrating the season with them.

“From all of us at Orchid, happy holidays!”

Located at 1525 Fair Road in Statesboro, Orchid Asian Restaurant is open Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m., and Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and holidays.

Find their full menu on Facebook, and call (912) 243-9101 to book a reservation or order a carry-out meal.