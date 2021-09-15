Business Review - Freedom Land Services: In the Business of Transformation

Maybe you aren’t familiar with what land clearing services entails. Many believe that our services are only useful when you are beginning a large construction project. While clearing and leveling to prepare a site for construction is a big part of what we do, that is only a part of the many services we offer at Freedom Land Services.

Many homeowners and businesses call on us even though the property they call us about has long been in use. Most recently, we were called to help with swampy yards, washed out driveways and clearing out some unruly underbrush around a fence line.

When it comes to transforming property, we get it done right.

Now that the weather is turning cooler, it is a great time to start looking at those spots on your property that are cluttered with underbrush that your average mower and trimmer can’t handle. When you are ready to get rid of that old broken down shed, we can handle that, too.

We love making your property look great.

We’re also only halfway through hurricane season, so it’s a good time to start addressing those low spots in your yard. Whether you need a culvert installed for drainage or additional soil loaded in to help address those boggy spots, we can help you determine the best solution so you can put your whole property to use.

And don’t forget, we have the skill and equipment to help with washed out driveways and dirt roads. We can fill and level so your ride home is a smooth and happy one. We even will come clear out your path to the deer stand to make hunting season a breeze.

Of course, we are always excited to help prepare a site for a new home or business. We take great pride in the work we do, and it is always satisfying to see the positive changes from our labor. After all, we are in the business of transformation,

If you are ready to transform your property, give Freedom Land Services a call at (706) 871-2309, or visit us on Facebook. We proudly serve our clients from Statesboro to Augusta and all of the surrounding counties, and we look forward to serving you.