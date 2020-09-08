Bulloch Solutions: Security for Students in Uncertain Times

The new school year is in full swing, and many Georgia Southern Students have opted to move off campus for the very first time. Likewise, a large number of Bulloch County parents have sent their children off to dorms and apartments across the country for a new academic year. In these uncertain times, it can be even more unnerving than usual for parents and students.

Bulloch Solutions understands, and with services from alarm.com, parents and students can rest assured that a new apartment is safe. For students who are not intending to live in Statesboro for a full year, Bulloch Solutions is currently offering alarm.com systems starting at $99/month for 9 months. That means while you are here in Bulloch County attending one of our exceptional secondary education centers, you can have the peace of mind that comes with knowing your residence is safe.

Alarm.com is the country’s leader in alarm systems with smart home technology, remote video surveillance, and a host of other options, parents and students can choose the options that best suit their needs. Bulloch Solutions is proud to partner with alarm.com to offer these services to residents across Bulloch County.

For decades, citizens of Bulloch County have trusted Bulloch Telephone, and now, with expanded services, they are much more than just a telephone company. We have become the most reliable source for telephone, internet, and now, security and smart home solutions.

Through alarm.com, you can receive information about your apartment’s status even when the internet is down. Stay up to date with information about fire, break-in, and severe weather. You can never be too careful, but you can rest easy knowing that you and your home are safe whether you are home, at school, or at work.

For the fastest, most reliable internet, everyone knows to call Bulloch Solutions. Now, you can call them for the safest home security options at the most affordable price. For more information, visit their website bulloch.solitions or give them a call at (912)865-1100. Don’t wait until something happens to secure your home. Call Bulloch Solutions today.