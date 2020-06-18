Bigger, better, brighter, Bulloch Solutions

As the Bulloch Solutions continues to blaze technological trails, they are also looking forward to expanding their facilities to better accommodate all that they have to offer. The addition of smart home, computer repair, network and software development and installation, and so much more has led the company to acquire property on Buckhead Drive that will serve as a point of connection for customers and give them a hands-on, interactive experience.

The working title for the facility located at 841 Buckhead Drive will be the Bulloch Solutions Technology Center. Though the official name of the building may change, the building is certain to afford Bulloch Solutions a facility in which to present and demonstrate what they can do to customize and integrate technology solutions between home and office for customers across the county.

Designed in house, the company is also consolidating resources and streamlining operations to increase efficiency. The portions of Bulloch Solutions that were once Capstone Technology Solutions and Dynamic Solutions are currently located in the Market District off of Fair Road. With the completion of the new location, these operations will be relocated to new building and the existing Northside Drive office.

Director of Business Development Stuart Gregory says that the company is excited about all of the changes.

“We are committed to the community. We have confidence in the economy, and we are invested in the workforce of this area,” Gregory says. That commitment is one that has been evidenced throughout the years, but especially with the challenges faced through the COVID-19 pandemic. Bulloch Solutions has been serving the community throughout the crisis in various ways.

Indicative of the company’s investment in the economy and workforce of the community, Bulloch Solutions has hired local contractor Zach Hawk or Hawk Construction for the completion of their new facility. With the expansion of services, Bulloch Solutions is also hiring special personnel to fill new roles within the organization.

From its founding as Bulloch Telephone, the company has had a dynamic vision for all that Statesboro and Bulloch County could be, and the management and staff have worked to stay at the forefront and keep our community right there beside them, leading the way in technology. Gregory continues, ”We aren't just the "telephone" company anymore. We are a solutions company. We are here to better connect our customers with all their technology needs.”

