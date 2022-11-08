Anderson & Associates offers decades of experience across the surveying industry

For more than 40 years, James M. Anderson & Associates, Inc., has provided licensed and insured land surveying services to clients across Georgia and South Carolina with a commitment to honesty, quality and professionalism.

Founded in Statesboro in 1978 by James “Jim” Anderson, the company specializes in boundary, topographical, American Land Title Association (ALTA) and loan surveys, as well as GPS mapping and wetland locating. From determining property boundary lines and assisting with estate planning to designing large subdivisions and supporting multimillion-dollar construction projects, Anderson & Associates offers industry-wide surveying experience, no matter the size of the job.

In 2008, Jim’s son, Matt, joined the family business with a fresh focus on using state-of-the-art equipment, including GPS and drones, to further the company’s commitment to unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

“We keep a firm grasp on the shirttail of technology, always trying to keep pace with it,” Matt said. “We take pride in providing topographic surveys with current aerial photography.”

Whether you’re an attorney, architect, developer, contractor or landowner, James M. Anderson & Associates, Inc., is ready to help with all your surveying needs. Located at 104 Oak Street in downtown Statesboro, their office is directly across from the Magistrate Court, behind First Baptist Church. For more information, stop by or call (912) 764-2002.