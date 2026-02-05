4 Fast Fixes to Make Older Homes Warmer and Cost Efficient

(StatePoint) With the average U.S. home now more than 40 years old, many Americans are weathering an especially frigid winter with outdated windows and worn weatherstripping — and steadily increasing heating bills. The good news: These affordable DIY upgrades are proven to decrease energy bills and help cut down on costs, according to consumer data.

· Start with simple seals: Cold spots in the house often come from worn-out weatherproofing, especially in older homes. A quick, budget-friendly fix is using a weatherstrip seal to block unwanted winter air around windows and doors. Made with durable, flexible self-adhesive material that won’t freeze or crack, it forms an airtight barrier against extreme temperatures. The seals come in several widths and colors to match your home and fit a range of gap sizes.

· Stop drafts at the door: Make an old door feel nearly new with a simple DIY draft stopper — a fast fix that delivers cozy results.

1. Roll a towel or large piece of fabric into a tube.

2. Fill it with rice, foam stuffing or socks, and seal the ends with rubber bands or string.

3. Slide it along the bottom of your door or sill.

This no-tools hack plugs gaps and helps keep warm air inside. Pair it with other weatherization products for even more efficiency.

· Work your way to the windows: Those charming single-pane windows found in many historic homes are also one of the biggest sources of energy loss. Adding insulation here is a high-impact improvement that can pay off quickly. Window insulation kits include a clear plastic film and double-sided tape to create a temporary, airtight barrier over drafty windows and instantly warm up any room.

· Give your vents some breathing room: Sometimes the biggest energy drains aren’t drafts and gaps — they are the ways we use our spaces. Furniture or décor blocking vents can trap warm air, preventing steady airflow that vintage homes rely on to balance temperatures between rooms. Walk through your home and uncover vents hidden by sofas, chairs or curtains. Move furniture a few inches out, and tie long drapes away from the heating source to raise the room’s temperature by several degrees without adjusting the thermostat.

To ensure your home remains warm and cozy through some of the toughest months of the year, also be sure to give your HVAC system the maintenance it requires.

