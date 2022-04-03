Local National Society Daughters of the American Colonists chapter presents book to GS library

Thelma Mallard Kilpatrick, honorary state regent for the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists, and Dr. Sandra L. Gallemore of St. Philip’s Parish Chapter NSDAC recently presented the book “Cleaning and Preserving DAC Markers and Monuments” to the Zach S. Henderson Library at Georgia Southern University.

The book will be housed in the St. Philip’s Parish Chapter DAC collection of records. Dr. Lisandra Carmichael, dean of University Libraries, accepted the historical book on behalf of Henderson Library.

Also, local residents Kilpatrick and Gallemore presented the book to Statesboro Regional Library where it will be found in the Genealogy section. Lillian Wingate, genealogist, accepted the gift on behalf of the library.

The book was an outgrowth of Kilpatrick’s state regent's project during her term as state regent of the Georgia State Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists. Listed in the book are more than 150 historical markers in Georgia that the Daughters of the American Colonists had a part in sponsoring from its founding in 1921 through 2021.

Each member attending the 100th anniversary celebration of the Georgia State Society last August received a copy of the book, and each of the 16 chapters in the state received a copy for the chapter regent to share with members.