Local man who was shot faces elder abuse charges

A Bulloch County man who was shot during a domestic incident faces arrest after he is released from medical care.

According to a release from Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bill Black, deputies, investigators and K-9 units from the Sheriff’s Office were called to the residence at 23257 Highway 80 West about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for a reported domestic dispute involving several subjects. The home is located between Hopulikit and Portal.

After arriving at the scene, Black said it was determined that the primary aggressor, Michael William Sutton, had sustained a gunshot wound and fled the area.

“K-9 units were deployed and Sutton was apprehended and taken into custody within a short time,” Black said. “Sutton was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wound. No other suspects are at large.”

Black said Sutton, 48, will be booked into the Bulloch County Jail upon his release from medical care. Investigation into the case is ongoing with criminal charges to be filed accordingly.

“The other two subjects involved are victims of the domestic dispute and sustained minor injuries,” Black said. “Based on the laws of the state of Georgia, due to one of the victims being over 65 years of age, a felony charge of elder abuse will be issued against Sutton.”

Anyone who has information about the incident, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (912) 764-8888.