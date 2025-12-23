Local man charged after shooting incident on Highpoint Road

A Statesboro man turned himself in Monday morning following a shooting incident at a residence off Country Club Road.

According to a release from Capt. Todd Hutchens with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and criminal investigators responded about 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, to a reported shooting on Highpoint Road.

“Upon arrival the victim, 49-year-old Robbie Huff was found with a gunshot wound to the head area,” Hutchens wrote in the release. “Bulloch County EMS and Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and provided medical attention to Huff.”

He was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and then flown to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah to receive further medical treatment.

Hutchens said the investigation identified the suspected shooter as Qushaun Xavier Donta Williams, 29, who resides at the incident location on Highpoint Road.

Williams turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office Monday morning and has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Hutchens said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Investigator Pre Cone at (912) 764-1703.