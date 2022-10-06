Local family offers corn maze for fun-seekers of all ages

RTK Farm is inviting area folks to come on out and enjoy their corn maze in Pembroke, cut in the shape of a Georgia Southern Eagle.

Tracy Williams, who owns and operates the farm with her husband, Rusty, and son, Kenneth Knight, said it’s the first time they have created a maze, and so far, they’ve really enjoyed hosting it.

The corn maze at RTK Farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the first weekend of November. The farm is located at 402 Starling Road in Pembroke.

Williams said her oldest son, Rusty Jr., who lives in the Atlanta area, took his children to see a maze in North Georgia, and came away full of enthusiasm, suggesting to his mom that RTK Farm should host one. The farm grows hay and they have cows, Williams said.

She said they looked at different pictures of mazes online, but nothing really “struck.” But then, during a conversation about the possibilities of a maze, they began talking about Georgia Southern’s Eagles.

“That’s when I said to my husband and son, what do you think about an eagle?” she said. “They were on board with the idea.”

Jonathan Moran, who works with Rusty Sr., designed the maze on his computer, using a photo provided by Williams. He printed the GPS coordinates, and walked the field, marking it for cutting. Then Rusty Sr. cut the field using his tractor. They used an aerial shot to be sure they’d gotten it right. The maze is 7 acres in size.

The first weekend the maze was open was Labor Day weekend, and Williams says it was a huge success. The maze at RTK Farm in Pembroke offers family-friendly fun for all. In addition to the maze, there are concessions and games for the kids, as well as hayrides. (Photo courtesy of RKT Farms)

“We hope that as the weather gets cooler, even more people will come out,” she added.

So far, Williams said, there have been all ages of people coming out to enjoy the maze.

“We have had groups of grownups come out. Last weekend, we had a group of 13 adults that came out and did it. We have families, we have teenagers. They’re the best at it,” she said.

Williams said that it takes anywhere from 15 minutes to more than an hour to go through it, and that some people go for it on their own, while others ask for a cheat sheet, which is a printed copy of the aerial shot.

She says that they are considering doing a trick or treat maze for small children, and even a haunted maze the weekend before Halloween.

The cost to enter the maze is $12, with kids 3 and under getting in free. The cost of admission includes a hayride and games for the kids. There are also concessions, and homemade jellies and jams for sale.

Williams says her family wanted to offer the maze because there’s just not much to do for kids where they live, and in the fall, people are always looking for things for their families to do.

“Pool season and beach season are over with, but you still have to entertain the little ones,” she said. “It’s just been fun watching the kids. It’s been fun watching the grownups too, actually. It’s just fun for everybody; it’s not just for the kids.”

Find more information on the farm’s Facebook page: @rtkfarmcornmaze, or call Williams at (912) 321-9280.