Local dancers hope they are 'en pointe' at auditions for November 'Nutcracker' performances at Averitt

"The Nutcracker" is a holiday tradition in the Boro. Auditions were held recently for the classic ballet, and loads of local hopefuls turned out, hoping to get a part.

Dance instructor Emily Dowis, center, makes sure her young dancers exhibit perfect form during auditions on Saturday, Aug. 19 with the Statesboro Youth Ballet for the Averitt Center for the Arts production of "The Nutcracker." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Delighting the community for more than a decade, "The Nutcracker" has become one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season in the Boro.

The Sugarplum Fairy, Clara and all the rest will take the stage on Nov. 18-20, at 7 p.m., and on Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

Kate Warner, 20, front, and Anna Nessmith, 16, background left, demonstrate their pointe chops during auditions on Saturday, Aug. 19 with the Statesboro Youth Ballet . - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Tickets to the show, to be held on the Emma Kelly stage, are $25, and will be available on averittcenterforthearts.org, or by calling (912) 212-2787.