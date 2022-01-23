Local children create, celebrate art at the Roxie

By ANGYE MORRISON

Kids are still taking fantastic art adventures at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts.

As part of the after school Art Adventures classes, students learn about various artists, mediums and styles of art.

Hank Hartman works on creating his tower using marshmallows and pretzels — and even a few sprinkles. One of their recent lessons included learning about Helen Frankenthaler, an American abstract expressionist painter, who was a major contributor to the history of postwar American painting. Having exhibited her work for more than six decades, Frankenthaler spanned several generations of abstract painters while continuing to create vital work.

Students have also recently celebrated Culinary Arts Day by building towers using pretzels and marshmallows.

They also created pop art self portraits using transparencies.

Visual Arts classes are currently underway at the Roxie, and there is still time to register for painting, drawing and ceramics for both adults and children. There are also classes for home school students.