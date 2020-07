A 10-year-old boy drowned Tuesday afternoon in a swimming pool in his back yard, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch.

James Andre Misidor Jr. died of an accidental drowning, with no foul play suspected, he said. The child’s body was sent for an autopsy Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s incident report information was not available Thursday, therefore the location and time of the accident were unavailable. Calls seeking the information Thursday were not returned.