Liberty couple sentenced in Statesboro for child pornography

A Liberty County woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Statesboro to more than 20 years in federal prison after admitting she produced and shared child pornography.

Sharon Elizabeth Keegan of Midway, was sentenced to 293 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to production of child pornography, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Keegan, 30, to pay restitution of $3,000 and to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This sentence brings to a close a depraved and vile episode of criminal child sexual exploitation,” Estes said. “Sharon Keegan and her husband will spend decades in federal prison as they are held accountable for their crimes.”

Keegan’s husband, John Paul Joseph Keegan also of Midway, previously was sentenced to 295 months in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He also must serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

Sharon Keegan entered a guilty plea in April 2022 after three days of trial in U.S. District Court in Statesboro while John-Paul Keegan, 31, pled guilty in May 2021.

Keegan and her husband were indicted in May 2020 after an investigation launched through a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to Homeland Security Investigations.

Agents from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched the Midway mobile home where the Keegans resided, seizing electronic devices found to contain images and videos of child sexual exploitation that each of the two had produced and shared over the internet.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation,” said John Melvin, interim director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice.”

“Thankfully, this case has been resolved and the victims can begin the healing process knowing that these predators will no longer be able to prey upon them,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI and its law enforcement partners prioritize the protection of our most vulnerable population, and this case is a great example of us holding those predators accountable for their actions”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.