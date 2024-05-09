Letters to the Editor

Who will be best to lead Bulloch County?





Editor:

Who is the right choice?

Well, do we take out of the game the incumbents who have been running things or do we send in the bench who’s never played in a game? Who is the most qualified? That is the $1,000 question for today.

On one hand, we have incumbents who played four years, faced record-breaking inflation, that caused skyrocketing budget pressure and to keep up with providing basic services had no choice, but to increase the tax base. Also, there may have been questioning decisions made that also tightened and increased the budget. Of course, they are season players with much experience. We hope.

On the other hand, you have rookies, that say they know how to play the game with no experience. They have been on the bench the entire four years and now all of a sudden, they want in the game. Of course, there have been rookies in the past that have performed quite well.

Do we elect new officials only because they oppose high taxes? Once in the game, they will find out they will spend taxpayer money they had hoped to reduce. They too, will be up against skyrocketing inflation, a growing county and never-ending provision of basic services whose costs will continue to rise.

So, it’s maybe the future versus the present, that we consider the most. Maybe current leadership has spent too much time on the future and not enough time on the present. Maybe the challengers, are focused too much on the present and not enough on the future. So, what is the answer? Somewhere, in all of this is a balanced approach.

Take Back Bulloch, sounds good, but has anyone stolen it in the first place?

Just because somebody will say they are going to lower my taxes, doesn’t make them qualified at all. The surrounding industries coming to the area have challenged current leadership and will challenge newcomers as well. Growth has been good, but has it grown too fast to manage?

So, if we send in new players, they must be ready to play in the game the first day, and last for four years.

Who do we send in the game? It’s not as easy as some have proposed. One thing we know is, we are the people are the coaches.

Sammy Kicklighter

Statesboro





Holding Commissioner Deal accountable

Editor:

The May 8 edition of the e-Edition of the Statesboro Herald featured an interview by reporter Al Hackle with Curt Deal, an incumbent Bulloch County Commissioner for District 2, who is now running for re-election.

In response to a question from Mr. Hackle about expected population growth in the county, Mr. Deal is quoted as saying:

“'We do need to manage the growth in a smart way,' Deal said. 'The Land Use Map was just adopted.

"So as commissioners, we've got to be disciplined to stay in those growth areas and not have 'measle map' development all over the county. … 'I think the higher-density development (limited to those target areas) would help preserve the farm land and open green space and our natural resources,' he said.”

It is a shame that Mr. Hackle did not follow up with the obvious next question: “Well, if you truly believe what you say, then why, on September 5, 2023, immediately following your adoption of the new Land Use Map, did you vote for ‘measle map’ development by approving a 60-house subdivision off Shuman Rd in Brooklet, at least 10 miles away from the nearest growth area (‘Suburban Neighborhood’)?

Where was your discipline then?”

Nice sounding words during a re-election campaign are one thing, but actions always speak louder than words!

Because I value honesty and public accountability in my county government, I intend to vote against Mr. Deal (and his like-minded colleagues) in the May 21 Republican primary. I hope your readers who agree with me will do the same.

Paul Abel

Brooklet