Letter to the Editor - Church supports awareness of environmental concerns

Editor:

The “Green Team” at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro has been working with the Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL) organization whose mission is to motivate people of faith to become better stewards of our natural resources.

Among other things, GIPL provides guidelines for how to make a church building more sustainable, how to use the power of a faith organization to help educate a community in matters of recycling, alternative forms of energy, and sustainable gardening. GIPL is also encouraging ways to harness the power of our vote to help bring about meaningful legislative change.

If you would like to get more information about GIPL, text FAITHVOTER to 72572 and take the Faith Voter Climate Pledge. It’s easy!

Unite with GIPL, Trinity Episcopal Church, and many other religious institutions in GA to support the increasingly important issues surrounding our threatened environment.

The Green Team

Trinity Episcopal Church