Leslie Deal Akins seeks election as tax commissioner

For over two decades, Bulloch County taxes have been a big part of life for Leslie Deal Akins. Her father, James Deal, is retiring from the position of Bulloch County tax commissioner after 24 years, and with 19 years; experience in the tax office herself, Akins feels it is a natural fit for her to seek election to her father’s vacated position.

Akins is opposed by Jeannie Rushing Gay, a long-time Statesboro insurance agent and agency owner with a background in accounting.

Akins started working part time with the tax office after a battle with thyroid cancer. She had been working at a nursing home, but left that job during her cancer treatment that required isolation, she said.

After she recovered, she started working part time at the Bulloch County Tax Office “to fill in.”

That led to a full time position, and now she handles collections.

“Truly my heart has been here for so many years, it is in my blood,” she said. For her to become tax commissioner would be “like flipping a switch — it is a no-brainer” for her to follow Deal’s footsteps and “keep the office running as it does.”

She said she is familiar with the system and has a great working relationship with several other long-term employees.

The job requires working with and caring for people.

“I am not a politician and this is not a political job,” she said.

Akins studied psychology and business at Georgia Southern University. Widowed in 2013, she is now married to Stan Akins and the blended family has a total of four children, she said.

In her spare time, Akins enjoys going to the gym, walking, and volunteering with the Statesboro Service League. She is also involved with a Connect group with Connections Church; a youth program at Butler Homes through the church, and with Fostering Bulloch.

She and Gay are Republicans and will face off Tuesday, June 9 on the primary election.





