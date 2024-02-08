By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Lee Collins is District 1 Music Educator of the Year
Statesboro band director honored by state's peers
Lee Collins
Lee Collins

Lee Collins, director of bands for Statesboro High School, was selected by the Georgia Music Educators Association as its District 1 Music Educator of the Year.

Collins was honored during the opening session of GMEA’s In-Service Conference on January 25, at the Classic Center Theatre in Athens. He was one of 14 district educators who was honored, and he was a finalist for State Music Educator of the Year.  

Collins is a graduate of Valdosta State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in music education, and Georgia Southern University, where he earned his master’s degree in music technology. He has been a director of bands for 25 years, 12 of those at Statesboro High School.


