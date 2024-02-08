Lee Collins is District 1 Music Educator of the Year

Lee Collins, director of bands for Statesboro High School, was selected by the Georgia Music Educators Association as its District 1 Music Educator of the Year.

Collins was honored during the opening session of GMEA’s In-Service Conference on January 25, at the Classic Center Theatre in Athens. He was one of 14 district educators who was honored, and he was a finalist for State Music Educator of the Year.

Collins is a graduate of Valdosta State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in music education, and Georgia Southern University, where he earned his master’s degree in music technology. He has been a director of bands for 25 years, 12 of those at Statesboro High School.



