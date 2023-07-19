By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Learning about agriculture, enjoying ice cream at the Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration
Mariah Brown, 9, gets some help from Kate Anna Newman, 14, right, of the Southeast Bulloch Future Farmers of America with a cow milking simulation during the Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Tuesday's  Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration was hosted by the Bulloch County Farm Bureau  at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. 

Abigail Brister, 6, finishes every last drop of her ice cream treat during the Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Children from several summer camps in Bulloch County were invited to learn about the dairy business, enjoy some ice cream and food, and cool themselves of with some water fun supplied by the Statesboro Fire Department on National Ice Cream Day. 

Nicole Duvall of the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, center, introduces summer campers to Maggie the Jersey dairy cow. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Wylee Hinkle, 7, patiently waits for a cool ice cream treat from Rolling Monkey during the Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

