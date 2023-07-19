By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Learning about agriculture, enjoying ice cream at the Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration
Tuesday's Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration was hosted by the Bulloch County Farm Bureau at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.
Children from several summer camps in Bulloch County were invited to learn about the dairy business, enjoy some ice cream and food, and cool themselves of with some water fun supplied by the Statesboro Fire Department on National Ice Cream Day.