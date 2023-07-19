Learning about agriculture, enjoying ice cream at the Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration

Tuesday's Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration was hosted by the Bulloch County Farm Bureau at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

Abigail Brister, 6, finishes every last drop of her ice cream treat during the Ice Cream & Dairy Celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Children from several summer camps in Bulloch County were invited to learn about the dairy business, enjoy some ice cream and food, and cool themselves of with some water fun supplied by the Statesboro Fire Department on National Ice Cream Day.

Nicole Duvall of the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, center, introduces summer campers to Maggie the Jersey dairy cow. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





