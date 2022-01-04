Leadership SEGA graduates two from Bulloch

Evan Bennet and Mitchell Hill of Bulloch County graduated recently from the Leadership Southeast Georgia program.

The professional development and leadership program focuses on 10 coastal counties and just completed its 2020–2021 programming. Delayed by the pandemic and the logistics needed to recreate a condensed schedule to make up for canceled classes, the final Chatham County session saw 15 participants graduate.

“Our ability to overcome the delays and finally make it through the rest of the sessions is a testament to the dedication of the people involved,” said Jared Downs, Leadership Southeast Georgia Board chairman. “We are so proud of the graduates. They put their all into each class, held on during the pandemic delays, and saw it through to the end. This is a special group of leaders.”

Topics covered in the final session included an exploration of health factors impacting the region and how communities can be healthier, and how economics and quality of life are enhanced by drivers of infrastructure. The group also presented projects completed during the course. Additionally, the class reviewed core concepts and takeaways from the Leadership experience and how to apply them in the community.

The session concluded with a graduation ceremony honoring the participants’ achievements. In addition to Bulloch County graduates Bennet and Hill, the class included: John Lester and Paul Yardborough of Bryan County; LaToya Brannen, Doug Carroll, Charles Ezelle, Erica Palmisano, Mark Sprosty and Benjamin Wooditch, all from Chatham County; Candace Carpenter, Kelly Ambrose and Petula Gomillion of Liberty County; Justin Callaway of Glynn County; and Katherine Karwacki of McIntosh County.

Leadership Southeast Georgia is a five-month, region-wide program aiming to improve the quality of life in the southeast Georgia region. The executive board and program participants represent a variety of industries across Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.

From February through May, the class spends two to three days a month traveling to surrounding counties exploring regional issues such as health care and education.

For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/.



