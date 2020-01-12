Lawson — Pawelcyzk wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen and Catherine Lawson of Portal announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Lawson of Delray Beach, Florida, to Thomas Pawelcyzk, son ofMark Pawelcyzk of South Windsor, Connecticut, and Felice Pawelcyzk of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Leona McGlamery and the late Walter E. McGlamery Jr., Samuel J. Lawson Jr. and Margaret Lawson. She is a 2007 graduate of Portal High School and graduated summa cum laude in 2011 from Georgia Southern University. She obtained an MS in psychology in 2014 and a Psy.D. in 2016 from Georgia Southern University. She currently works as a licensed clinical psychologist in Lake Worth, Florida, and is a professor of psychology at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Mary and Lucas Pawelcyzk and the late Rose and Charles Maly. He is a 2013 graduate of South Windsor High School and a 2017 graduate of Palm Beach State College. He is currently pursuing a degree in nursing and is employed as a registered electroencephalographic technician at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Florida, and Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, Florida.

In their spare time, the pair enjoy performing improvisational comedy in Delray Beach; their shared love of humor, fun and playfulness is what brought them to meet in a drop-in class in 2016 and to choose each other as partners, both on the stage and in life. Close friend and director of the theater where they met, Anthony Francis, will officiate their union.

The couple has planned to wed on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Hames Hall in Claxton.

Invitations will be sent.



