Langston Chapel Middle PTO treasurer says funds stolen from account

The treasurer of the Langston Chapel Middle School Parent Teacher Organization has notified school and district leaders that almost $2,500 is missing from the PTO’s account and is believed to have been stolen.



According to an email from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for Bulloch County Schools, the treasurer informed the school district that the PTO's financial records show $2,478 was stolen from the account between Oct. 21, 2022, and Jan. 3, 2023. The treasurer is not identified by name in the email.

“While PTOs and other booster organizations are not under the jurisdiction of the schools they represent or the school district, both are impacted by the behaviors of their officers,” Greene said in the email.

Greene said the school district has advised the treasurer to notify the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office about the alleged theft.

“We do not know what further action the treasurer or law enforcement will take, but we wanted (the public) to be aware should charges be filed,” Greene said.

According to Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Bulloch County SO, the incident was reported recently, but he does not have any more information at this time.