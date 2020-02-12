Langston Chapel 7th grader charged with soliciting threat

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday for asking someone else to deliver a threat to her school.

Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown said the girl tried to get the other person to generate a threat “so she would not have to attend school” that day at Langston Chapel Middle School

In a statement released Wednesday, Brown praised Langston Chapel Middle Resource Officer Randy Garmin for quick action in identifying and arresting the seventh grader.

He did not give details regarding the other person allegedly involved, except to say no threat was actually made.

The girl’s alleged attempt to cause school to be interrupted follows a rash of online and other school threats across the region over the past week.

Statesboro police are investigating two social media posts targeting Statesboro High School last Thursday and Monday; Candler County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two juveniles Tuesday they say are responsible for threats posted Sunday; and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Southeast Bulloch High School teen Tuesday for writing a threat on a bathroom wall. Also, there were similar incidents in Emanuel County Institute and at Bradwell Institute in Liberty County.

Brown said “Langston Chapel Middle School was not in any danger and no (actual) threat was issued.”

The girl was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Deputies notified the Department of Juvenile Justice, which directed the child to be turned over to her parents. The school will handle additional disciplinary measures, he said.

