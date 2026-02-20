By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Lady Eagles stay tied for top of Sun Belt with 76-55 win in annual Play4Kay Pink Game over Marshall
The Georgia Southern Lady Eagles defeated Marshall in the annual Play4Kay Pink Game at the Hill Convocation Center on Thursday, Feb. 19.
The Eagles rolled to a 76-55 victory against the 22-win Marshall Thundering Herd for their 20th win of the season to stay atop the Sun Belt Conference standings along with Troy.
Play4Kay honors the memory of and raised money for the foundation of former North Carolina State University coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Kay Yow who passed away from breast cancer in 2009.
The Eagles regular season home game finale is Saturday at 1 p.m. against ULM.