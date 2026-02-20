Lady Eagles stay tied for top of Sun Belt with 76-55 win in annual Play4Kay Pink Game over Marshall

The Georgia Southern Lady Eagles defeated Marshall in the annual Play4Kay Pink Game at the Hill Convocation Center on Thursday, Feb. 19.

The Eagles rolled to a 76-55 victory against the 22-win Marshall Thundering Herd for their 20th win of the season to stay atop the Sun Belt Conference standings along with Troy.

Georgia Southern head basketball coach Hana Haden, center, huddles up with her players just before the start of the third quarter. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Play4Kay honors the memory of and raised money for the foundation of former North Carolina State University coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Kay Yow who passed away from breast cancer in 2009.

The Eagles regular season home game finale is Saturday at 1 p.m. against ULM.

Amelia Neal, 5, cheers as Georgia Southern dispatches Marshall at the Hill Convocation Center on Thursday, Feb. 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Dressed in pink for the annual Play4Kay Pink Game, Georgia Southern fans cheer as the Eagles put away Marshall at the Hill Convocation Center on Thursday, Feb. 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Georgia Southern's Kishyah Anderson, muscles in a shot during the fourth quarter for two of her game-leading 23 points against Marshall. Anderson, the Sun Belt Conference field goal percentage leader, shot 10-14 and notched her third straight double-double by adding 10 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Georgia Southern bench erupts as the Eagles begin to pull away from Marshall in the second quarter at the Hill Convocation Center on Thursday, Feb. 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

