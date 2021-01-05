Ladies of country music show at Averiit for four shows

Talented local singers Brandi Harvey, Christie McLendon and Rachel Elkins will celebrate some of the legendary ladies of country music for four shows this week at the Averitt Center.

Accompanied by a five-piece band, the trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on the Jan Brown Anderson stage of the Emma Kelly Theater.

Harvey, McLendon and Elkins will cover some of the most popular tunes from the 1930s to the 1990s. The 30-song set includes music from The Carter Family, June Carter, Kitty Wells, The Davis Sisters, Patsy Cline, Wanda Jackson, Dolly Parton, Jeannie C. Riley, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Bobby Gentry, Lynn Anderson, Tanya Tucker, Barbara Mandrell and Reba McEntire.

Sponsored by Renasant Bank, Ellis Meat Market and Hoke Brunson, reserved-seat tickets for the show are $25, $23 for Averitt members, active or retired members of the military, first responders and City of Statesboro employees and $15 for students.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, seating is very limited. There are no on-line sales. To purchase tickets, visit the box office at the Averitt Center Main Gallery (open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call (912) 212-2787.

Harvey is often called the “Sound of Downtown” and has been a popular musical voice in the area and on the Averitt stage for many years. She is the producer/curator of The Rising Creek Music Series and was most recently on the Averitt stage with “The Music of The Eagles” and “One: Brandi Harvey,” where she released her inaugural solo album, “Reckless.”

She also is a music editor of Discovering Bulloch magazine and performs relentlessly with her band Moss City Groove.

McLendon, also a local favorite, hails from nearby Metter. She is probably most famous for the Andylina Darling character that she portrays with her Mayberry tribute shows. The bubbly blonde also plays a myriad of characters (Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Lilly Tomlin) and performs in local churches solo or with her vocal trio One Voice.

Elkins works double duty, selling tickets as the Averitt’s box office manager and then performing in the show. The Warner Robins native burst onto the local scene with a magnificent performance as Missy in “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” Recently, she has been with Wheatstone Mission during the Incense and Peppermints Retro Band show, as Miss Hannigan in Annie and Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show. She also is the lead singer of The Ripleys, a local band formed by local music legend Jerry Roberson.