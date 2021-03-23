KSBB Advisory Board seeks members

The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful (KSBB) Advisory Board, according to a release from Statesboro Public Information Officer Layne Phillips. The appointment is for a two-year term.

The Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board currently meets virtually on the third Tuesday of each month at noon. The deadline to apply for an appointment to the board is April 2 at 5 p.m.

The KSBB Advisory Board was established in October 2016 and consists of seven members appointed by the Statesboro Mayor and City Council.

The board has the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body, city officials, and city staff on policy matters related to implementing the goals of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation within the corporate limits of the City of Statesboro.

Phillips said KSBB strives to educate and empower citizens and businesses with the resources needed to facilitate litter prevention, beautification, and community greening within the City of Statesboro and surrounding areas.

For more information, contact Phillips via email at layne.phillips@statesboroga.gov or KSBB Coordinator Amanda Clements

at amanda.clements@

statesboroga.gov.