Kiwanis Rodeo keeping third performance for 2026 shows

For the third year in a row, the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo will offer a third night of fun and thrills for 2026.

The 15th Annual Rodeo is set for Thursday, April 23, Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. each night. For the sixth year, the Bulloch County Ag Arena will be the host site of the rodeo.

The always family-friendly atmosphere will include visits with Miss Rodeo USA Ashley Polson, food vendors and a bouncy house area for kids.

An IPRA-sanctioned rodeo, the Statesboro rodeo will be well stocked by Hedrick Rodeo and owner Danny Hedrick. Hedrick, whose company is based in Madisonville, Tenn., has provided the livestock for all 14 previous Kiwanis rodeos.

Bodi Akins, 1, races for a prize while dad Cory looks on during a treasure hunt during the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)



Recently, the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo was represented at the International Professional Rodeo Association's 56th Rodeo Awards Gala in Edmond, Oklahoma. 2026 Rodeo Chairperson Jenni Kight attended the event to accept awards for Top 5 finishes for both Best New IPRA Rodeo and Best Indoor Rodeo.

Since moving the event to the Ag Complex in 2021, the club has seen growth in the funds raised and in the number of attendees.

Funds raised at the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair are dispersed back into the community in Bulloch and surrounding counties including Bryan, Tattnall, Jenkins, Screven, Evans and Candler Counties. The funds support a variety of causes, but the Kiwanis mission is kid-centered.

Cole Brooks of Rockmart, Ga., preps his saddle before his bronc ride at the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)



Many well-known organizations in these counties benefit from the events such as 4H, FFA, law enforcement as well as Ogeechee Area Hospice, which covers many of the same counties. Bulloch Parks & Rec, Georgia Southern University, Ogeechee Technical College and East Georgia State College all benefit in various ways from the fundraising efforts.

Tickets are will be available soon online at www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com and at local stores to be announced.