Kiwanis Rodeo adds third night for 2024

“You asked and we listened” was the announcement Wednesday as the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro said it will add a third night to its 13th annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo.

The dates will be Thursday, April 25, Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. For the fourth year, the Bulloch County Ag Arena will be the host site of the rodeo.

The always family friendly atmosphere will include visits with Miss Rodeo USA Kaelanne Quinonez, food vendors, and a bouncy house area for kids.

Also, Hedrick Rodeo Company will once again produce the rodeo. Hedrick is owned and operated by Danny Hedrick and Company.

For more information about ticket sales go to the Rodeo website: statesborokiwanisrodeo.com