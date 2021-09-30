Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair returning in 2021

The pancakes, the midway, the parade, the exhibits, the livestock. They’re all back.

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair, the 2021 Fair is set for Oct. 18-23 at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds on Fair Road.

“We know the past year and a half has been extremely difficult and we hope the Fair, being an outdoor event, will be a way for us to safely come together,” said John Banter, incoming president of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club. “Along with all the fun, the Statesboro Kiwanis Club is able to support numerous local charitable organizations and projects focused on supporting children by giving back the proceeds from the Fair each year. That is the reason we work so hard to hold a great Fair.”

The 59th Annual Fair will begin Monday, Oct. 18 as it always does – with the Fair Parade in downtown Statesboro starting at 5 p.m. Organizations and businesses can apply to be a part of the parade at www.kiwanisogeecheefair.org/parade through noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

After not staging the Fair in 2020, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro is looking forward to providing family fun for Bulloch and surrounding counties, said Fair Chairman Danny Beall.

“The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro is super excited to be open this year for kids from 0 to 100,” he said.

Advanced admission tickets can be purchased by clicking on the “Buy Tickets” link on the Fair’s website, www.kiwanisogeecheefair.org. Advanced tickets are $8, while admission at the gate is $10.

With the “excitement surrounding the return of the Fair,” club President Ashlee Corbin said the Fair Committee decided to give more people the opportunity to enjoy the fun by increasing the opening hours. Corbin said the Fair will open Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and remain open until midnight, with the ticket selling windows closing at 10 p.m.

On opening day Monday, Fair hours will be 6 p.m. to midnight. The Fair will be open Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon to midnight and will have Moonlight Madness on Friday, Oct. 22, remaining open until 1 a.m.

Wristbands will be available for purchase each night, which provides unlimited rides.

Amusements of America is the amusements company that has worked with the Statesboro Kiwanis Club for nearly 40 years. Events this year include livestock shows, concerts, a magician and many other exciting events, Corbin said.

The club will provide sanitation stations throughout the fairgrounds and extra precautionary measures will be taken to guard against COVID-19. While masks will not be required, they are encouraged for the safety of all fair-goers, as well as the volunteers who work to put on the six-day event, Corbin said.

Individuals interested in participating in competitions such as arts and crafts, canning and baking or other categories can visit the website and look for the rules regarding those events and register to compete by utilizing the Fair Entry Registration link. This includes any livestock show participants.

More information is available about the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair at www.kiwanisogeecheefair.org