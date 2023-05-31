Kiwanis awards record $50,000 in scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro this year awarded Kiwanis Memorial Scholarships totaling $50,000 to an also record number of graduating seniors, 25, from seven high schools in four counties.

After the club's Scholarship Committee contacted every high school in the surrounding counties to promote the $2,000 scholarships, the number of students who applied, 120, also set a new record, reported the committee's chair, John Banter, Statesboro Kiwanis past president.

"With our great years for the Fair and Rodeo we were able to expand the number of scholarships this year to 25, for a total of $50,000," Banter said. "It is the most scholarships we've awarded in one year, but hopefully we will be able to sustain these scholarships for the coming years."

The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair, which will return Oct. 16–21, and Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo, which made its 13th appearance in 14 years April 28–29, are the local service club's two largest fundraisers. Kiwanis members as a group direct the proceeds to charitable causes, with priority given to those that benefit children and youth.

Just as is true of competitions during the fair, eligibility for the Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship is not limited to Bulloch County. For 2023, the recipients are residents of Bulloch, Candler, Emanuel and Screven counties.

The Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors who have "demonstrated exceptional academic excellence and have shown remarkable commitment to leadership and service both within their school and the broader community," according to information the club provided.

Each $2,000 scholarship is to be used "exclusively to assist with expenses incurred while attending an accredited post-secondary educational institution," Banter explained.

"We firmly believe that investing in the education of these bright individuals will contribute to the betterment of our community and beyond," he said in an email.

List of scholars

These are the 2023 Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship winners and their college plans so far as these were known and indicated at time of selection:

➤ From Bulloch Academy, Mary Mac Powell planned to attend either Georgia Southern University or the University of Georgia; Ashlyn Collins, the University of Georgia; Emily Nguyen, either Georgia Southern or Mercer University; Lauren Johnson, Georgia Tech; and Allison Edwards, the University of Georgia.

➤ From Portal Middle High School, Jozie Motes and Marlie Motes both planned to attend Georgia Southern.

➤ From Southeast Bulloch High School, Madeline Brown planned to go on to Mercer University; Kaylee Haas, Georgia Southern; Laney Gagne, Georgia Southern; Maggie Redman, Kennesaw State University; Zya Adkins, the College of Charleston or Augusta University; Abigail Morgan, possibly Georgia Southern; and Claire Pagliarullo, Georgia Southern University through its Honors College.

➤ From Statesboro High School, Nathan Wallace planned to attend Georgia Tech; Julia Basquin, the University of Georgia; Avery White, the University of Georgia; Anne O'Neill, undecided at the time, considering Georgia College or Shenandoah University; Charity Murray-Davis, Augusta University; and Kea'dyn Miller, Mercer University.

➤ From Emanuel County Institute, Sarah Catherine Kraus planned to attend Georgia College and State University.

➤ From Metter High School, Trevar Mainer planned to go on to Kennesaw State University; Makahyla Meade, Augusta University; and Ryann Crooms, the University of Georgia.

➤ From Screven County High School, Lynnlie Rountree planned to continue her education at Emmanuel College.

When the club spotlighted the scholarship recipients during its regular luncheon meeting May 25 in the community building at the fairgrounds, several had already participated in their schools' graduation ceremonies. The rest have since graduated along with their classmates. The list of recipients includes valedictorians, salutatorians, STAR students and graduates who have excelled in other ways.