A family and several others were evacuated early Sunday afternoon after a small kitchen fire filled their home on Johnson St. with smoke.

Statesboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Nessmith said there were no injuries and no major damage to the house near the intersection of Johnson St. and Denmark St. in Statesboro.

Four fireĀ trucks came to the scene about 1:30 p.m. and an ambulance as a precaution, but it was not needed.

The family was able to return to their home a short while later.