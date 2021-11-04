Kid's World earns prestigious state 'Endorsement'

Kid’s World Learning Center in Statesboro was awarded last week an inaugural Quality Rated Language and Literacy Endorsement that demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality, language-rich environments to Georgia’s youngest learners.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs made the announcement that Kid’s World was one of eight child care centers across the state to earn the first-time recognition.

“It is exciting to recognize this first group of Quality Rated Language and Literacy Endorsement recipients,” Kemp said. “Providers serving infant-toddlers, preschoolers, and Georgia’s Pre-K students have a great opportunity and responsibility to help children build strong pre-reading skills during a critical stage of their development. I am confident as more early educators meet the criteria and benchmarks to receive this Endorsement, we will be able to give all of our young learners the strongest possible foundation for academic achievement and overall success in life.”

Governor Kemp tasked the Department of Early Care with creating the Quality Rated Language and Literacy Endorsement to help improve student literacy, and encourage and support child care providers in emphasizing language skills among the state’s birth-to-age 5 population.

Along with the seven other providers, Kids World received the Endorsement after successfully completing a rigorous nine-month program of training and professional development. As part of the program, Kid’s World demonstrated a commitment to developing meaningful, intentional and individualized literacy instruction that follows accepted standards. Also, they created an approved language and literacy instruction sustainability plan.

In addition to Kid’s World, the Endorsement was provided to the following providers: ABC, Another Bright Creation Early Learning and Daycare Center in Palmetto; Discovery Point #61 in Conyers; Giselle Learning Academy in Clarkston); Minnie Howell Child Development Center in Atlanta; Rising Star Learning Center in Mableton; The Learning Station in Ellenwood; and Whitfield-Dalton Day Care Center in Dalton.

In receiving the first-ever Endorsement, Kid’s World was described as among the state’s highest-performing child care providers, having previously earned multiple-star ratings from Quality Rated. They were invited to participate in this inaugural Endorsement program because of their Quality Rated status, as well as their impressive records of care and service to a significant number of children, including those receiving Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) scholarships.

“Congratulations to these providers for meeting the high bar we set for earning a Quality Rated Language and Literacy Endorsement,” Department of Early Care Commissioner Jacobs said. “It is especially commendable that they completed the program while confronting numerous challenges presented by the COVID pandemic. Their perseverance demonstrates an admirable commitment to providing high-quality literacy instruction to Georgia’s children and to helping design best practices which will be the standard throughout Georgia.”

In addition to the Endorsement, each participating provider received a Continuous Quality Improvement Sustainability Bonus Payment, a technology grant to support the completion of the virtual, online training courses, and a variety of classroom materials to be used in future language and literacy instruction. The teachers and directors at each center also received stipend payments of varying amounts.

Funding for the Endorsement program was provided by the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy and the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five.



